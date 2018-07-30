At 11-years-old, Avery Zweig is the youngest qualifier in the 70 year history of the USGA Girls' Junior Championship. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With her golden locks, and a golden swing to match, it’s no wonder that Avery Zweig is known as the Nugget.

“Before I knew it, everyone who saw me on social media, and approached me in real life, started calling me the Nugget.” Avery admitted. “So it just kind of stuck”

And so far, the 11-year-old has had a summer of gold.

In June, she qualified for the USGA Girls’ Junior Championship. She’s the youngest qualifier in the 70 year history of the event.

And in July, Avery Qualified for the US Women’s Amateur by winning a pressure packed playoff against competition much older than her.

Her key to success? “The best way to learn how to deal with pressure is being under pressure,” Avery told CBS 11 Sports.

Her father, Ivan, agreed. “Under Duress, she does a way better job than me.”

Avery’s drives on the golf course are dwarfed by her drive in real life. In 2015, she created the Win Green Campaign, a fundraiser to assist cancer patients. Avery was 8 years old at the time.

All by her self, Avery raised close to $8,000 to help the janitor at her elementary school, who was battling cancer.

Now, the Win Green Campaign boasts 40 members, raising funds to help battle pediatric cancer.