Filed Under:India, Local TV, Roof Collapse, tin shed, tractor drivers

Padampur, RAJASTHAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A large tin shed with dozens of people perched on its roof watching stunts by tractor drivers collapsed under their weight in western India on Sunday, sending at least 17 to the hospital.

Police said another 20 with minor injuries received preliminary medical attention at the scene.

Four people were badly injured, but no one was killed.

Initial reports said at least 70 people were injured in the accident.

Nearly 2,000 villagers were watching tractor drivers performing stunts in a make-shift stadium in Padampur, a town in Rajasthan state.

The event was being held after the tractors offloaded grains and other agricultural products in a grain market.

The roof collapse created a panic in the stadium.

Television images showed the huge shed crumbling down under the weight of the people on the roof-top.

Top elected official Vasundhara Raje ordered an inquiry into the accident.

screen shot 2018 07 30 at 2 16 20 pm 70 Hurt When Tin Shed Collapses At Event In India

roof collapse in India (SOURCE: APTN/KK Productions)

