McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The second of three reports investigating cracks in McKinney ISD’s new $70 million football stadium says the defects are not a “life safety” concern.

screen shot 2018 06 01 at 6 25 18 pm Investigators: Cracks In McKinney Football Stadium Not Life Safety Concern

McKinney ISD football stadium (CBS11)

Nelson Forensics, the engineering firm hired to investigate the cracks, says the cracking does not compromise the strength of the slabs.

misd crack example 3 Investigators: Cracks In McKinney Football Stadium Not Life Safety Concern

McKinney football stadium cracking (MISD)

However, the report says without repairs, water could eventually “migrate the cracks and corrode the reinforcing steel” which could lead to concerns about durability.

The report says too much water in the concrete mix caused the cracking.

To read the full report, click here.

misd crack example 2 Investigators: Cracks In McKinney Football Stadium Not Life Safety Concern

McKinney football stadium cracking (MISD)

misd crack example 5 Investigators: Cracks In McKinney Football Stadium Not Life Safety Concern

McKinney football stadium cracking (MISD)

