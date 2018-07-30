McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The second of three reports investigating cracks in McKinney ISD’s new $70 million football stadium says the defects are not a “life safety” concern.

Nelson Forensics, the engineering firm hired to investigate the cracks, says the cracking does not compromise the strength of the slabs.

However, the report says without repairs, water could eventually “migrate the cracks and corrode the reinforcing steel” which could lead to concerns about durability.

The report says too much water in the concrete mix caused the cracking.

To read the full report, click here.