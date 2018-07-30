FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating one of two men who dressed as women, entered a Family Dollar store and robbed the business after holding employees at gunpoint.

The two men had detailed disguises that included wearing female wigs and makeup. Police say the pair entered the store in the 7300 block of John T. White on Saturday, briefly pretended to be shoppers and then took out handguns.

The robbers forced two store employees to lie on the floor, while threatening their lives, and stole money and cigarettes.

Officers were able to quickly respond to the scene, arriving just as the suspects were leaving the store. One man ran away while the other went back inside the store. Police gave chase after the fleeing suspect but were unable to capture him.

Fort Worth Detective Brian Raynsford said the suspect still on the loose should be considered armed and dangerous. “Anyone that shows the level of planning that this individual did and engaged in what he engaged in certainly can be a danger to the public,” he said. “We’re hoping that people will help us get this individual off the street before they do threaten any more people or committed another robbery such as this.”

The other suspect, later identified as Cedric Lamont Sanders, was found hiding under merchandise in the store.

At the time of his arrest Sanders was dressed in scrubs, had on a large wig, and was wearing makeup and eye shadow. He was taken into custody and police say a weapon was recovered. The 24-year-old is on parole and has previous convictions in Louisiana for robbery, battery and receiving stolen property. He is now charged with Aggravated Robbery.

“This is pretty unique, going to the extremes that these guys went to to disguise themselves,” said Raynsford. “Mr. Sanders, the second one who came through the door, he was even wearing a bra, which had t-shirts in it. So, he was trying to make a full [and] complete disguise as a female.”

Police showed video of the suspect still on the run. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a paisley shirt, pants, a long wig and had a cross body purse on. Investigators are hoping the video above will help people identify the man by the way he walks, looks and moves. They want anyone who sees the video to keep in mind that the person recorded may also be an associate of Sanders.

The suspects entered the store just before closing time and the employees were the only ones inside during the robbery. They were not injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery or can help identify the 2nd suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth police robbery unit at 817-392-4469.