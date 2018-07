LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – A property advertised as the best undeveloped plot of land in all of Los Angeles is hitting the market.

According to the LA Times, it’s the most expensive listing in the city’s history at $1,000,000,000.

The parcel called, “The Mountain” sits at the highest point in the 90210 zip code in Beverly Hills.

And what view. You can see from downtown Los Angeles to Catalina Island.

It’s 157 acres, almost twice the size of Disneyland.