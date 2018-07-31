  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Alex Trebek, Double Jeopardy, Final Jeopardy, game show, game show host, Game Shows, Jeopardy!, Local TV

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Alex Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.”

Speaking on Fox News, the 78-year-old said the odds are 50/50, “and a little less,” he won’t return to the game show he’s hosted since 1984 when his contract expires in 2020.

alex trebek 944057894 Alex Trebek Can See Life Without Jeopardy

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on April 9, 2018. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He noted he’ll be 80-years-old and will have hosted the show for 36 years. Trebek says he’ll continue if he’s still enjoying it and “not making too many mistakes.” But he also wants to make an “intelligent decision” when it’s time to hang it up.

Trebek says he suggested to the producer to consider Alex Faust, who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, as a replacement. He also suggested attorney and commentator Laura Coates.

“Jeopardy” went on hiatus after Trebek underwent brain surgery late last year.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

