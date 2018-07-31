DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Have a hankering for anything and everything deep fried? This year’s State Fair of Texas will have you covered.
Fair officials announced the semi-finalists today for the 2018 Big Tex Choice Awards, and the list includes a cornucopia of fried foods, including:
Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
Deep Fried Ranch
Fried Kool-aid Pickles
Deep Fried M&M’s
“The contest kicked off in mid-July with an impressive 49 entries represented by 30 concessionaires,” said the State Fair’s Karissa Condoianis. “It is required that all competitors have at least one year of experience … at the State Fair of Texas to the enter competition.”
The list will be whittled down to 10 entries for one of three winning titles: Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Savory and Most Creative.
No pictures were available, but the fair officials did release the full list:
Corn Dog Ale
Bacon Brittle
Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
Cherish Erbert Champagne
Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana
Cotton Candy Taco
Deep Fried Lobster Pops
Deep Fried M&M’s®
Deep Fried Ranch Deep
Fried Raspberry Brie-ret
Deep Fried Shepherd’s Pie
Frosty’s Frozen Hot Chocolate
Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
Fruity Dessert Nachos
Fried Cup of Corn “Elotes”
Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria
Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles
Orange Julia’s Beermosa
Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders
State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)
Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas
Southern Fried Chicken Nachos
Sweet Bakin’ Bacon
Texas Fried Hill Country
Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)
Texas Twang-kie
Texas Thai Delight
The Roll Tide
The State Fair of Texas opens September 28.