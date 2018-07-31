Deep Fried Froot Loops was featured at last year's State Fair of Texas.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Have a hankering for anything and everything deep fried? This year’s State Fair of Texas will have you covered.

Fair officials announced the semi-finalists today for the 2018 Big Tex Choice Awards, and the list includes a cornucopia of fried foods, including:

Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

Deep Fried Ranch

Fried Kool-aid Pickles

Deep Fried M&M’s

“The contest kicked off in mid-July with an impressive 49 entries represented by 30 concessionaires,” said the State Fair’s Karissa Condoianis. “It is required that all competitors have at least one year of experience … at the State Fair of Texas to the enter competition.”

The list will be whittled down to 10 entries for one of three winning titles: Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Savory and Most Creative.

No pictures were available, but the fair officials did release the full list:

Corn Dog Ale

Bacon Brittle

Cherish Erbert Champagne

Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

Cotton Candy Taco

Deep Fried Lobster Pops

Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

Deep Fried Shepherd’s Pie

Frosty’s Frozen Hot Chocolate

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fruity Dessert Nachos

Fried Cup of Corn “Elotes”

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

Orange Julia’s Beermosa

Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

Sweet Bakin’ Bacon

Texas Fried Hill Country

Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

Texas Twang-kie

Texas Thai Delight

The Roll Tide

The State Fair of Texas opens September 28.