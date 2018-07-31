IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – At least 21 vehicles were impacted when the second story of a parking garage collapsed in Las Colinas.

“Our office windows look directly out over the parking deck. We heard a loud noise, saw a large dust cloud… so we ran to see if anyone needed our help. We found two women who were walking into the parking garage at the time, but they were fine,” said witness Michael Clifton. “The way that it sounded, it sounded like someone dropped a dumpster trash can from a few stories up.”

Firefighters are going car-to-car searching for anyone who may have been inside their vehicle or the garage at the time.

“It was kind of gut-wrenching more than anything else. We were hoping we didn’t find anyone inside the cars,” added Clifton. “It was very eerie. You could smell gasoline and rubber.”

Footage from Chopper 11 showed structural damage and vehicles tossed like toys.

Irving police said there aren’t any injuries to report this time.

This is a developing story.