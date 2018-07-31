DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the final day for free packs of peanuts on Southwest Airlines flights.

The airline said it will discontinue giving out peanuts on Wednesday, August 1 to ensure a better experience for people with peanut allergies.

Southwest Airlines tweeted Tuesday, “Though the peanut has been an important part of our heritage, today is our final day serving them onboard. While many will miss our peanuts, at the end of the day, we’re most proud of our People and their Hospitality that sets us apart. We’ll always be NUTS about Southwest!”

The Orlando International Airport had a little fun with the change on Twitter on Tuesday.

It tweeted photos of packs of Southwest Airlines peanuts in a glass case saying, “Today’s the last day @SouthwestAir will serve peanuts on their flights. To mark this occasion, we developed a unique art piece for our South APM Complex highlighting soon-to-be relics of aviation history.

Flight attendants have served peanuts on every Southwest Airlines flight since the very first ones in and out of Dallas Love Field. The company used peanuts to emphasize its discount fares.

Here is the statement CBS11 received from the Southwest Airlines media team when the announcement came down on July 9.

“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA. However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, including customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1.

We hope that our free pretzels (and our wonderful portfolio of free snacks on longer flights) served along with our legendary Southwest Hospitality will please customers who might be nostalgic or sad to see peanuts go. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where all customers—including those with peanut-related allergies—feel safe and welcome on every Southwest flight.”

The National Peanut Board criticized the move a couple of days later.