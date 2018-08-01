AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for David Sauceda Medina, 62, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender was increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of August.

Medina is wanted for indecency with a child/sexual contact and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Medina has ties to the city of Austin, Bell County and the Chicago area, and is known to frequent homeless shelters. He has been wanted since January 2018 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bell County alleging indecency with a child.

His lengthy criminal history also includes a 2010 Travis County conviction for indecency with a child/sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl. In March 2018, the Austin Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Medina for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Medina is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, left arm, left hand and both forearms.

So far this year, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $21,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.