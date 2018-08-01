NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The American clergyman who preached about the power of love at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

An Episcopal Church spokeswoman says the surgery was performed Tuesday on the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry.

The 65-year-old Curry announced his cancer diagnosis last week and said, that after a number of tests, consulting doctors and speaking with his wife and daughters, he planned to have surgery to remove the prostate gland.

Curry said he expected to spend four to six weeks recuperating. He said he would resume his duties as presiding bishop of the church in early September.

Presiding Bishop Curry is resting comfortably following surgery today. According to the PB’s family and medical team, the surgery went well, as had been expected. Bishop Curry is resting, and a full recovery continues to be anticipated. #Episcopal #Gratitude — PB Michael Curry (@PB_Curry) August 1, 2018

Curry is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States. His fiery sermon at the May 19 royal wedding offered a contrast to the more solemn Anglican style that many guests were used to.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)