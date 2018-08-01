  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bishop Michael Curry, Britain, British throne, cancer, Kensington Palace, Local TV, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prostate Cancer, Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Royal Wedding, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The American clergyman who preached about the power of love at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

An Episcopal Church spokeswoman says the surgery was performed Tuesday on the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry.

bishop michael curry 959839958 American Bishop Who Preached At Royal Wedding Has Surgery

U.S. Bishop Michael Bruce Curry poses outside St George’s Chapel, in Windsor on May 18, 2018, on the eve of the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle. (credit: Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images)

The 65-year-old Curry announced his cancer diagnosis last week and said, that after a number of tests, consulting doctors and speaking with his wife and daughters, he planned to have surgery to remove the prostate gland.

Curry said he expected to spend four to six weeks recuperating. He said he would resume his duties as presiding bishop of the church in early September.

Curry is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States. His fiery sermon at the May 19 royal wedding offered a contrast to the more solemn Anglican style that many guests were used to.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s