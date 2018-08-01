  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(credit: Phil Stauskas/KTVT/KTXA)

DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas air travelers may soon be able to get a classic taste of home before leaving home (or immediately upon returning) as DFW International Airport appears to be planning to add a Whataburger.

If the DFW Airport Board approves the plan at Thursday’s board meeting, it will happen.

“We absolutely love hearing from so many fans traveling through DFW International Airport and are excited about the opportunity to cure their cravings,” Whataburger Corporate Communications said in a statement. “There are a number of factors that go into our decision to build a restaurant in any location, and this vote is one of several steps needed to move forward. At this time, no plans have been finalized. In the meantime, we encourage fans to visit us at any of our area restaurants for their favorite Whataburger meal 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Stay tuned!

