(credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston massage therapist who in 2012 flew to London before the Summer Olympics but was sent back to Texas faces up to life in prison for sexually exploiting boys.

The Houston Chronicle reports a U.S. jury convicted 41-year-old Jason Daniel Gandy of sex trafficking, sexual exploitation and transportation of minors, making sexually explicit images and transporting child pornography.

Prosecutors say Gandy, who awaits sentencing, ran a massage business from his Texas home. Four teens were victims.

Gandy in July 2012 flew with a 15-year-old to Heathrow Airport. Immigration officials, amid Olympics tight security, questioned why Gandy was with a boy who’s not a relative. They were returned separately to Houston.

The Chronicle reports the victim testified he expected to be hired out for sexually explicit massages during the Olympics.

