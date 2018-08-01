Filed Under:canine, Carrollton Fire Rescue, garage collapse, Irving Fire Department, K-9, Local TV, Scout, training injury, Twitter
K-9 Scout (Irving Fire Dept. on Twitter)

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the search and rescue K-9s that helped with the search after Tuesday’s parking garage collapse is in a cast.

The Irving Fire Department said Scout hurt a back leg while training Wednesday afternoon.

On Twitter, they wished the Carrollton K-9 a speedy recovery.

The tweet said, “Scout from Carrollton Fire Rescue is one of two K9’s who assisted @Irving_Fire with yesterday’s garage collapse. Scout was injured today during an unrelated training exercise. Please wish Scout a speedy recovery!

