(CBS11) – Summer may last longer than five seconds (this year it goes from June 21-September 22, 2018) but the Australian boy band, 5 Seconds Of Summer, has now been around since 2011.

Like many of today’s top pop music stars, the band (from Sydney NSW Australia) started posting videos of themselves performing songs. The first three members were and are Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood. Later drummer Ashton Irwin joined the group. Their style is pop rock/pop punk/power pop and/or just plain pop. Their songs are primarily heard on contemporary hit radio (CHR) stations in the U.S. as well as Sirius XM Hits 1 (channel 2 if you are a subscriber) and all over the world as well such as BBC Radio One. Since their inception they have released three albums, the most recent one about a month and a half ago called “Youngblood.” Their debut single “She Looks So Perfect” topped the charts in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the U.K. Their current hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Youngblood” (same as the album name) is currently #25 of this writing.

The song “What I Like About You” was released in 1981 by an American group called The Romantics. Written by original band members Wally Palmar, Mike Skill, and Jimmy Marinos, the song was only a moderate hit at #49 in 1981. It did very well in Australia, hitting #2. When 5 Seconds Of Summer released the song on December 2, 2014, it peaked at #30 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart.

Running 2:31 (shorter than a lot of pop songs today), the lyrics go like this:

“Hey, uh huh huh

Hey, uh huh huh

What I like about you, you hold me tight

Tell me I’m the only one, wanna’ come over tonight, yea

Keep on whispering in my ear

Tell me all the things that I wanna’ to hear, ’cause that’s true

That’s what I like

That’s what I like

What I like about you, you really know how to dance

When you go up, down, jump around, think about true romance, yea

Keep on whispering in my ear

Tell me all the things that I wanna’ to hear, ’cause that’s true

That’s what I like about you

That’s what I like about you”

This version just rocks! So enjoy 2:31 of summer by 5 Seconds Of Summer!!