CINCINNATI (AP) – Kroger will be introducing an online delivery option as convenience becomes an increasingly crucial element of customer loyalty in a hyper-competitive atmosphere.

Kroger Ship will launch in Cincinnati, the company’s home town, as well as Houston, Louisville, and Nashville. It will expand to other markets over the next few months. Kroger is the biggest grocery chain in the country by revenue, running 2,800 stores.

Delivery is free for any order with a tab exceeding $35.00. Smaller deliveries are $4.99 per order.

Kroger is also toying with other technologies, in hopes of gaining an edge. It revealed in June that it was testing grocery deliveries with driverless cars.

Amazon is a huge threat to grocers because it is so convenient. But Kroger and other retailers are catching up.

