JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBSDFW.COM) – Just a hungry bear. This animal found a unique way to satisfy its hunger when it found a trove of snacks — in someone’s car. But it also left a little surprise.

In a Facebook post, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the bear climbed into the unlocked car and made itself right at home. It wasn’t mentioned if the doors were closed or left open.

Authorities said the bear snacked on food inside the car before falling asleep. It also left quite a bit of damage inside the vehicle.

bear2 Bear In Colorado Trashes Car, Enjoys Snacks

A bear locked itself inside a car and trashed it. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department)

But at least the bear got to enjoy a banana! A half-eaten one was found in a cup holder.

Authorities were able to free the bear from the vehicle as it locked itself inside. They used a rope to safely open the door to free the bear.

There were no injuries to the bear or people.

The big takeaway from all of this? Lock your doors!

