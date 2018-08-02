MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Frisco man is suing Ezekiel Elliott for at least $1 million in damages, alleging the Dallas Cowboys running back caused him “serious, life-altering injuries” when Elliott’s truck rammed the man’s car.

The lawsuit by Ronnie Barnard Hill of Frisco was filed Thursday in a state district court in Collin County.

Hill’s attorney, Quentin Brogdon, said his client sued Elliott reluctantly after failing to reach a private settlement.

“Ultimately the rules in the state of Texas require any party whose filing a lawsuit, to state a dollar amount. My client Ronnie Hill wants whatever the jury thinks is fair. He’s placing this case in the hands of the jurors, so let the chips fall where they may,” Brogdon told CBS11

A Frisco police report on the Jan. 11, 2017 crash said Elliott “accidentally ran a red light” and struck Hill’s luxury sedan on the driver’s side panel, totaling the car.

Drivers aren’t allowed in Texas to sue another driver’s insurer, only the driver. Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, says Elliott expects his insurer to “handle the matter appropriately.”

Here is Salzano’s complete statement:

“This lawsuit – stemming from a 2017 car accident – is between the plaintiff and Mr. Elliott’s insurance company. Mr. Elliott was only named personally because Texas is not a “direct action state” – which means that a claimant cannot file directly against the insurance company but must first name the individual insured (Elliott) in order to trigger the insurance coverage. That is exactly what occurred here. We expect Mr. Elliott’s insurance provider to step in accordingly and handle the matter appropriately.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)