GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – We think she just needed a little privacy and something went astray.

Police in Grapevine sent out kudos today for the teamwork effort by Grapevine Animal Services and the Grapevine Fire Department to find and rescue a litter of kittens.

When you think about fire departments and cats, visions of the animals stuck in trees may come to mind, but that wasn’t the case earlier this week.

Great collaboration between @GVineAnimalServ and @GrapevineFireTX in rescuing a litter of kittens that were trapped inside the wall of an apartment complex. The kittens are now being cared for at the animal shelter. pic.twitter.com/3YclBIPqHn — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) August 2, 2018

Everything started when a pregnant cat climbed into the attic of a Grapevine apartment complex. The cat hunkered down and gave birth to her litter and at some point the cat either moved the kittens between a space in the wall or fell down into the void.

Flash forward and a tenant living at the complex begins hearing things. Eventually the meows of the cats were unmistakable, but not knowing exactly where the animals were Grapevine Animal Services was called to help.

When animal service workers arrived they realized the cats were in the wall and that issue was out of their purr-view, so they contacted the fire department. No problem. Firefighters from Grapevine Fire Station 2 arrived with thermal imaging equipment.

Both departments worked together to locate the kittens, cut a hole in the wall and safely rescue the entire litter, which are now being cared for at the animal shelter.

The mother cat was a little harder to wrangle and is still hiding in the attic/ceiling area. Workers at the apartment complex are now busy trying to lure her out.