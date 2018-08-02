  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:attic, Cat, cats, Grapevine Animal Services, Grapevine Fire Department, Kitten, Kittens, Litter, Local TV, Rescue, trapped, trapped animal
(credit: Grapevine Police Department/Twitter)

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – We think she just needed a little privacy and something went astray.

Police in Grapevine sent out kudos today for the teamwork effort by Grapevine Animal Services and the Grapevine Fire Department to find and rescue a litter of kittens.

When you think about fire departments and cats, visions of the animals stuck in trees may come to mind, but that wasn’t the case earlier this week.

Everything started when a pregnant cat climbed into the attic of a Grapevine apartment complex.  The cat hunkered down and gave birth to her litter and at some point the cat either moved the kittens between a space in the wall or fell down into the void.

Flash forward and a tenant living at the complex begins hearing things. Eventually the meows of the cats were unmistakable, but not knowing exactly where the animals were Grapevine Animal Services was called to help.

cat rescue 1 Grapevine Fire & Animal Services Team Up, Execute Perfect Kitten Rescue

(credit: Grapevine Police Department/Twitter)

When animal service workers arrived they realized the cats were in the wall and that issue was out of their purr-view, so they contacted the fire department. No problem. Firefighters from Grapevine Fire Station 2 arrived with thermal imaging equipment.

Both departments worked together to locate the kittens, cut a hole in the wall and safely rescue the entire litter, which are now being cared for at the animal shelter.

The mother cat was a little harder to wrangle and is still hiding in the attic/ceiling area. Workers at the apartment complex are now busy trying to lure her out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s