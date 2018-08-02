VATICAN CITY (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Pope Francis has declared that the death penalty is never admissible, “because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,” the Catholic Church formally announced on Thursday.

The change, which has been added to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, makes official a position that the Pope has articulated since he became pontiff.

The Church will now “work with determination towards its abolition worldwide,” the Vatican said.

Vatican spokeman Greg Burke said that the change was important, but had long been expected. “The key point here is really human dignity,” Burke said. “The Pope is saying that, no matter how grievous the crime, someone never loses his or her human dignity.”

Texas has already put eight people to death this year, most recently on July 17. Seven people were executed in Texas last year.

