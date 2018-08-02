DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in South Dallas now have a recognized trauma center to care for critically injured patients, according to a new designation by the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services designated Methodist Charlton Medical Center as Level III Advanced Trauma Facility, according to a news release from Methodist Health System Thursday afternoon.

A Level III trauma center provides the equipment, specialized resources and a specially-trained trauma team to care for critically injured patients. Traumatic injuries include serious falls and violent injuries such as gunshot wounds and car crashes.

“Becoming a designated trauma facility recognizes the quality care that we at Methodist Charlton have dedicated to the community in which we serve,” says Jeffrey Butterfield, MD, Medical Director, Emergency Department. “This designation brings an increased focus on trauma care. These designations are not handed out. They are earned. We are proud of our outstanding trauma team for earning this.”

“Trauma centers are vital community assets,” says Fran Laukaitis, MHA, BSN, FACHE, President, Methodist Charlton Medical Center. “We are honored to provide compassionate, quality healthcare to families in south Dallas and the surrounding areas. The efforts that led up to trauma designation highlight how Methodist Charlton is working to provide the best possible outcomes for members of our communities.”

Methodist Charlton Medical Center is a modern teaching and full-service general acute care community hospital that has served the community in far southwest Dallas County since 1975, according to Methodist Charlton’s website.