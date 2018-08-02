Filed Under:Baby, Crime, Criminal, Demarcus Davis, Evil, mother, Pimp, prison, Sex, toddler, Underage Girls
FORT WORTH (AP) — A 26-year-old North Texas man must serve life in federal prison after he was convicted of helping run a sex trafficking ring exploiting underage girls.

Prosecutors on Thursday described Demarcus Davis, “Zigg” of Fort Worth as a “violent pimp” who recruited, controlled and profited off girls providing commercial sex acts.

Davis was convicted in April of sex trafficking of children. He was sentenced Monday in Fort Worth.

Prosecutors say another man also convicted of sex trafficking-related counts was earlier sentenced to life in prison, while a third man convicted in the case received a 35-year term.

A fourth man, who pleaded guilty to obstruction of enforcement, must serve more than five years in prison for threatening a victim and her toddler to keep the mother from cooperating with investigators.

 

 

