  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Lake Dam, Dam, flooding, heavy rain, imminent failure, Local TV, Lynchburg, Rain, rising water, Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A deluge of rain in Virginia has prompted evacuations below an overflowing dam.

The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College Lake near Lynchburg beyond capacity. The service says a failure of the College Lake Dam could flood parts of Lynchburg with 17 feet of water in just seven minutes.

County officials reported the dam’s “imminent failure” at around 9:30 p.m. They were still looking for signs of structural failure early Friday as water spilling over the dam threatened more than 120 houses in the city of 80,000.

Local fire and police were sending boats to rescue people to and take them to area shelters. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Friday evening.

Lynchburg, Virginia, is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 50 miles from Roanoke.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s