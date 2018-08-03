Filed Under:"Crazy Sensational, Arlington, Claudia Hospedales, Crime, Death, Ebony Young, fight, journalism, newspaper, RIP, Stabbing, The Daily News, Violence, Woman
(credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old woman at a Brooklyn deli was arrested in Texas.

The Daily News reported Friday that a reader alerted Ebony Young’s family to the suspect’s identity after seeing an article about the March killing.

Claudia Hospedales, who goes by the nickname “Crazy Sensational,” was arrested last month in Arlington. The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and is jailed while awaiting trial.

Hospedales’ lawyer told the newspaper the charge shows that prosecutors recognize “she didn’t intend to kill anyone.”

Witnesses say the women were arguing and fighting before Hospedales chased Young to a deli and stabbed her in the chest.

The suspect then fled in a gray Mercedes. Her lawyer says someone else was behind the wheel.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s