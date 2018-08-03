NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old woman at a Brooklyn deli was arrested in Texas.

The Daily News reported Friday that a reader alerted Ebony Young’s family to the suspect’s identity after seeing an article about the March killing.

Claudia Hospedales, who goes by the nickname “Crazy Sensational,” was arrested last month in Arlington. The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and is jailed while awaiting trial.

Hospedales’ lawyer told the newspaper the charge shows that prosecutors recognize “she didn’t intend to kill anyone.”

Witnesses say the women were arguing and fighting before Hospedales chased Young to a deli and stabbed her in the chest.

The suspect then fled in a gray Mercedes. Her lawyer says someone else was behind the wheel.