SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – A police pursuit outside of a South Carolina Walmart wasn’t your typical chase.

In a video taken by witness Daniel Williams, police can be seen chasing a man who was in a motorized grocery cart and trying to get him to stop.

The man, who was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and an aviator cap, was allegedly trying to steal the cart from the store.

He was eventually stopped by police. The store said it did not want to press charges.