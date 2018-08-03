DALLAS (Hoodline) – Looking for vintage finds and collectibles? We’ve crunched the numbers to find the top antique hot spots in Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own special formula to produce a list of where to venture next for secondhand treasures.

Curiosities

Topping the list is Curiosities. Located at 2025 Abrams Road in Lakewood, this is the highest-rated antique spot in Dallas, boasting 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. The shop was opened in 2006 by longtime antiques dealer Jason Cohen and his mother, Terry.

The inventory includes children’s cowboy boots from the 1950s, a vintage camera with exploding flashbulbs, barware with a Western theme, seashell boxes, art, home decor and more.

Dolly Python

Next up is Dolly Python in east Dallas, situated at 1916 North Haskell Avenue. Receiving 4 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp, the used, vintage and consignment spot, which offers antiques and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

The 3,800 square foot emporium offers a massive selection of vintage boots ranging from cowboy to motorcycle, combat boots for women and men, vintage jewelry pieces and much more.

Lula B’s West

The Design District’s Lula B’s West, located at 1010 North Riverfront Boulevard, is yet another top choice, with Yelp users giving the antique store 4 stars out of 39 reviews. It also has a second location in Oak Cliff.

Shoppers can expect a large collection of dishes, shelving, brass items, taxidermy, Western items, living room furniture, kitchen furniture, multiple tea carts, jewelry and chandeliers.

DFW Mantiques

DFW Mantiques, a spot to score antiques and more in the Bishop Arts District, is another go-to, with 4 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. The inventory includes vintage cameras, advertising items, small furniture, knives, guns, jewelry, clothing, coins, toys and more. Head over to 301 West Eighth Street to see for yourself.