NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wildfires broke out across North Texas Friday afternoon with the largest being in Wise County.

The Barclay fire north of Decatur has burned more than 500 acres of land, according to officials. The fire is burning between Decatur and Alvord, just east of Highway 287

The fire inched close to several buildings, including homes, but none of them burned. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire is only 20 percent contained on Friday evening.

Further south in Midlothian, crews were able to get a fire under control in several hours.

Firefighters from Midlothian, Mansfield and the Texas A&M Forest Service worked together to contain it. More than 200 acres were burned in this fire, but firefighters were able to keep it from burning any buildings.

In Ellis County, firefighters were able to get a grass fire under control, but not before it burned a house and a barn near Waxahachie. There were no injuries to people or animals in this fire.