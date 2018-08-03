Canadian model Rick Genest aka Zombie boy presents a creation by French designer Thierry Mugler during the Men's fall-winter 2011-2012 ready-to-wear collection show on January 19, 2011 in Paris. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

MONTREAL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A talent agency has confirmed the death of Quebec model Rick Genest aka ‘Zombie Boy’ who’s known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video “Born This Way.”

A Facebook account appearing to belong to Genest hinted at depression earlier this year. A post made in May shows a haunting photo of the 32-year-old sitting in a hospital bed, wearing a Kill Me t-shirt with a tongue depressor hanging from his mouth.

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account Thursday night that “the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating.”

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Dulcedo Management confirmed on Facebook Thursday the passing of Genest.

Dulcedo posted that the “whole dulcedo family is shocked and pained by this tragedy. Zombie boy, Rico, was loved by all those who had the chance to meet him and know him. Icon of the artistic scene and the fashion world, this innovator, against popular culture, has been able to charm all hearts. We received the unfortunate news at the beginning of the afternoon and members of the team have come to support his family and relatives in this dark and difficult moment. We want to present our deepest condolences and the legend will survive human. Thank you zb for these beautiful moments in your company and for your radiant smile.”

Lady Gaga sent out a second tweet from her official Twitter account saying: “We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”