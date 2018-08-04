DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are battling a large fire at a recycling yard in east Denton near 380 and Trinity Road.

Denton County Fire Marshal Jody Gonzalez says a recycling yard caught on fire, and it is contained. He says 12 fire departments are on hand to battle the blaze with about 50 to 60 firefighters are at the scene. There is no immediate water in the area so firefighters are relying on other departments’ trucks to bring water.

According to the fire marshal, there are no reported injuries.

Thick, black smoke could be seen from a CBS 11 weather camera looking over Apogee Stadium at the University of North Texas.

Denton police tweeted the fire is near a flea market, and smoke is visible from several miles away.

#Breaking | Denton FD and several other departments are battling a large brush fire on E University Dr (US 380) near the flea market and Trinity Rd. Smoke is visible from several miles away. pic.twitter.com/8Vu9sSy2nG — DENTON POLICE DEPT (@DENTONPD) August 4, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.