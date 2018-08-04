DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead and a 14-year-old girl was injured after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to an apartment building in the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive at around 2:10 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive in the breezeway of the building with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old girl was also found in the area with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Children’s Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries. There has been no word on her current condition.

Police say detectives investigated the apartment complex but didn’t find any witnesses or surveillance video. Police are still searching for any suspects in this case.