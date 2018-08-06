ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington’s next phase of testing self-driving vehicles will have them on streets in the city’s entertainment district by October, according to a presentation set to be given to the city council Tuesday.

At least three vehicles could be on the road by October 19th, the presentation shows, on streets with a speed limit under 35 mph. The routes would include streets around AT&T Stadium, Texas Live!, Globe Life Park and Six Flags.

Arlington tested low-speed, Milo shuttles on trails around the stadiums for the past year, but not on streets.

Drive.ai started operating it’s vehicles in July in a Frisco business park. They operate with safety drivers for now, but are expected to advance to ride-along chaperones, and later to remote operators.

Arlington’s presentation says program planning will continue through August, with a total cost of $435,000 to $687,500 depending on options chosen.