ARLINGTON (AP) – Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields has been placed on the disabled list with post-concussion syndrome more than three weeks after banging the back of his head when trying to make a sliding catch.

The Rangers announced the move Saturday, a day after DeShields was scratched from the starting lineup because of headaches and placed on MLB’s seven-day concussion DL. The earliest he could return is next Friday.

DeShields hit his head in the sixth inning of a game at Boston on July 11. He was in then in concussion protocol but was back in the lineup when the Rangers played their next game two days later.

Delino DeShields

Delino DeShields of the Texas Rangers reacts after injuring himself in the sixth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Manager Jeff Banister said Saturday that DeShields indicated his neck was hurting more than anything else then, and that the outfielder had “passed all impact testing pretty quickly” then.

Banister said DeShields hadn’t complained of any headaches until Friday.

Texas recalled outfielder/infielder Drew Robinson from Triple-A Round Rock.

