  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:corruption, Dallas County Schools, Fraud, Local TV, Rick Sorrells, school buses, Superintendent Rick Sorrells

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the men who played a role in the demise of the agency once responsible for getting tens of thousands of students to and from school in Dallas County will soon be sentenced for his role in a corruption scheme.

Rick Sorrells agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud in April, in a case that contributed to the shutdown the Dallas County Schools bus agency.

Prosecutors say Sorrells, the former superintendent of Dallas County Schools, accepted millions of dollars in payments for contracts that landed the bus service agency in debt.

rick sorrells Ex Dallas County Schools Superintendent To Be Sentenced For Fraud

Former Dallas County Schools superintendent Rick Sorrells. (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The federal government charged Sorrells with receiving $3 million in bribes and kickback payments to secure contracts with a company that put stop-arm cameras on school buses. In all, Sorrells entered into $70 million in contracts with the company.

Voters shut down Dallas County Schools last year and Sorrells pled guilty to fraud for his role in the scheme. Sorrells faces a maximum of $250,000 and no more than 20 years in prison.

Sorrells and more than a dozen other people are also defendants in a new lawsuit that claims the bus service agency, and taxpayers are the victims of racketeering.

When Dallas County Schools dissolved school districts in Dallas, Richardson, Irving and Cedar Hill all became responsible for their own transportation. The districts spent the summer hiring bus drivers ahead of the new school year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s