SYDNEY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pop superstar Pink remained in a hospital on Tuesday with a stomach virus, forcing her to postpone a third Sydney show, her promoter said.

The singer’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour’s first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor’s orders.

The 38-year-old battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

She posted a heart-felt message to her fans via Instagram about her canceled shows.

“I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life.”

pink on the beacj Pink In Sydney Hospital With Stomach Virus, Cancels 3rd Show

Pink on the beach in Byron with her daughter Willow. (photo courtesy: Instagram)

Live Nation said Tuesday that Tuesday night’s show would not go ahead based on medical advice.

“Pink remained in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. She will be reassessed by her doctors today,” Live Nation said in a statement.

The three canceled shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink’s Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to Aug. 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her “Truth About Love” world tour.

