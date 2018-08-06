AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas shoppers will get a tax break later this week as children prepare to return to school.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office has designated the annual tax-free weekend, for a number of school-related items, beginning Friday and running through Sunday.

Texas law exempts most clothing, footwear and school supplies priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes for the weekend. The sales tax holiday applies to purchases from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in the state. Layaways are also eligible.

Officials say the tax break could save buyers about $8 on every $100 spent.

Textbooks, computers and software do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption. Some other purchases are also not eligible for the tax break, including jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, wallets, watches and similar items.

The Texas tax break weekend began in 1999.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)