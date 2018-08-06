  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Wells Fargo says a company mistake contributed to hundreds of foreclosures because it miscalculated customers’ eligibility for mortgage modifications.

The bank said in a filing Friday the error caused about 625 customers to be denied, or not offered, loan modifications they otherwise qualified for. Foreclosures were completed in about 400 of the cases.

wells fargo 184066146 Wells Fargo: Computing Error Contributed To Hundreds Of Foreclosures

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The customers had been using federal programs that helped families at risk of losing homes. Spokesman Tom Goyda says there’s no breakdown of where the foreclosures occurred.

The error in the bank’s underwriting tool lasted from 2010 until it was fixed in late 2015, an internal review found.

♦♦♦ Read The Rest Of The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

