DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Family members are pleading for help finding a Dallas man who suffers from dementia. It’s been nearly a week since Roy Lee Cook went missing.

The 70-year-old was captured on security camera leaving his niece’s home, in the 800 block of Lawton Drive in the Pleasant Grove area, after midnight on Thursday. The camera shows Mr. Cook walking outside, without his glasses or cane. The elderly man wasn’t fully dressed; wearing only pajamas and no shoes.

Today the family, along with the Justice Seekers, has scheduled a press conference to ask everyone in North Texas to be on the lookout for Mr. Cook, who they say suffers from Alzheimer’s and has dementia.

Family and friends told CBS 11 News they have been looking for Mr. Cook everyday, but have found no sign of him and with so much time having passed are fearing the worst.

“I hope and I pray for the better that he is found safe and returned home safe, but just mentally I’m prepared for either or,” said his niece, Veronica Cook Fields. Another family member had a plea to the public. “I just want to ask Dallas, Texas to help us find him,” he said.

Dallas police had issued a Critical Missing Alert for Mr. Cook but quickly changed that to a Silver Alert.

Roy Lee Cook is a black man who stands 5’11″ and weighs about 125 pounds. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Cook was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and either red and white or red, white, and black pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information about Mr. Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.