LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Talk about the ultimate “Fixer Upper.” It was revealed on Tuesday morning that HGTV is the new owner of 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, also known as the iconic house used for the exterior shots of the beloved 1970s series “The Brady Bunch.”

David Zaslav, CEO of HGTV parent company Discovery, made the big announcement during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, a spokeswoman said.

“One example of our new project for HGTV will speak to those ‘Brady Bunch’ fans on the call. You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California,” Zaslav stated. “I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and we’ll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can.”

Zaslav added that more details would be released over the coming months, “but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

The house was listed at a starting price of almost $1.9 million. The final sale price has not been announced.

“This iconic residence is reportedly the second most photographed home in the United States after the White House,” the description read on selling agent Ernie Carswell’s website. “Featuring perfectly preserved 1970s decor, it boasts one of the largest lots in the neighborhood — over 12,500 square feet.”

Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass hit social media this week to express his disappointment at losing out on the house. According to Bass, he was initially told that his offer had been the winning one, but later learned that it had been rejected for a more lucrative offer from a then-unidentified corporate buyer.

“Due to ‘unforeseen circumstances,’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost,” Bass wrote on Instagram. “We were prepared to go even higher, but totally discouraged by the seller’s agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources.”

