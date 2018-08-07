  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

gettyimages 618374528 Council Wants To Remove Trump Star From Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Donald Trump’s vandalized star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame is repaired and cleaned up before being replaced on October 26, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it’s considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.”

Monday’s vote came after Austin Mikel Clay was charged with a felony count of vandalism. Clay is accused of taking a pickax to the star last month. Clay turned himself in to authorities one day after the incident.

Trump’s star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.”

