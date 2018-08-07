LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a heartbreaking end to a summer vacation for a family from Little Elm. A 50-year-old father died after what was supposed to be a fun day at the beach in Destin, Florida with his wife and kids.

On Sunday, the family from Little Elm was enjoying the afternoon at the beach when Alejandro Velazquez noticed his 13-year-old daughter and her friend struggling in the ocean. The water was known to have strong currents that can easily pull someone away from shore.

Velazquez’s brother said the 50-year-old father swam over to help and found himself in trouble. Lifeguards were able to rescue the girls.

The father went under and was pulled from the water, but he later died at the hospital.

An autopsy will determine if Velazquez drowned or possibly suffered a heart attack.

His brother said the body will be transported to Little Elm for a funeral later in the week.

Although they were too grief-stricken to talk, the family said they take some comfort in knowing Velazquez died being a hero to one of his children.