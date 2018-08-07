Embers smoulder along a hillside after the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, burned though the area near Clearlake Oaks, California, on August 5, 2018. (photo credit: NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters from at least eight North Texas agencies are heading to California to help with the state’s largest wildland fire in history. The team will be fighting the fire for two weeks, with another team set to rotate in if needed.

The deployment of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System is the first one out of state. Crews were told they would be headed to the Mendocino complex, northwest of Sacramento.

“We’ll be working hand-in-hand with whoever is currently out there working,” said Shannon Brinton from Frisco. “Hopefully we can give some of those resources and personnel out there a break, and hopefully do some good for California.”

Personnel from Dallas, Frisco, Lake Cities, Lewisville, Little Elm, Parker County, Southlake and Stephenville are among the 98 firefighters making the trip.

Tuesday, departments staged trucks at the Dallas Fire Rescue training center. Tractor trailers will haul the engines to California, and crews expected to reconnect with their gear by Thursday and get their assignment.