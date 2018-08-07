Filed Under:Asbestos, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Crayola, crayon wax, Crayons, Dollar Tree, Local TV, Playskool, Playskool crayons, Rose Art, school supplies, Toys, U.S. Public Interest Research Group

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Parents buying school supplies for grammar schoolers might want to avoid Playskool crayons. The brand, sold at Dollar Tree, was found to have trace elements of asbestos.

playskool crayons Recent Test Found Asbestos In Some Crayons

“The good news is that when we were testing three years ago, all sorts of brands came back with asbestos,” said Kara Cook-Schultz, toxics director at U.S. Public Interest Research Group, which conducts annual tests of toys and school supplies. “Now it’s just this one.”

In tests run in 2015, many major brands, including Rose Art and Crayola, contained trace amounts of asbestos fibers — a substance that can cause breathing difficulties and cancer if inhaled.

Although the Consumer Product Safety Commission acknowledged that it was unclear whether the asbestos trapped in crayon wax posed a danger, it noted that kids sometimes eat crayons and recommended that parents avoid asbestos-containing brands as a precaution. Since then, most brands have revamped their crayon manufacturing process to eliminate even trace elements of asbestos fibers.

