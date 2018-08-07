MEDFORD, N.J. (AP) – A woman in New Jersey, who thought that she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food, ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed said that she met Urban at a Wawa in Medford ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden. Substitute teacher Reed said that she had made a resolution to help Wawa customers, and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.

Reed added that he thanked her and, said that his name was Keith. When she remarked that he looked like Keith Urban, he said that he actually was the famed country music performer. Not believing him, Reed asked his bodyguard to confirm that she was talking to the musician.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” Reed said.

Reed and Urban took a photo together outside of the store.

