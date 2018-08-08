  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SANFORD, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A herd of 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a SUV and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s helicopter captured the Sunday night incident on infrared video as the crew gave play-by-play to officers on the ground. A crew member offered this nugget to pursuing officers: “If you see a large group of cows, they’re literally following her.”

cow capture Bovine PD? Cows Lend A Hoof Corralling Suspected Car Thief

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the stolen SUV Kaufman was in ran a stop sign and crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect, believed to be the actual driver of the SUV, was captured by a K-9 and arrested.

Kaufman is being held on a $4,500 bond. Charges against her include resisting arrest and drug possession.

