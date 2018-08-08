  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Diana Rocco | CBSDFW.COM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager was shot and killed early Wednesday morning during a home invasion in east Fort Worth. Authorities were called just after 4:00 a.m. to the scene along Warren Lane, near Brentwood Stair Road, to the east of Loop 820.

First responders found the teenage boy dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His uncle was also struck in the shoulder, but was able to run to a neighbor’s house to call for help. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called out.

The child has not yet been identified, but neighbors said that he was 15 years old.

Police have not said if this particular home was targeted, or if this was simply a random attack.

