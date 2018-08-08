TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dennis Quaid and Val Kilmer are heading back to the Wild West.

The actors, who both portrayed gunslinger Doc Holliday on screen, will take part this weekend in the town of Tombstone’s annual “Doc Holli-Days” event.

The historic mining town is the site of the infamous 1881 shootout involving Holliday and Wyatt Earp. It remains a popular tourist attraction with gunfight reenactments occurring almost daily.

According to the event’s website, Quaid will serve as parade grand marshal Saturday. His band, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, will be the night’s entertainment and an after party will follow.

Kilmer, who is making a return visit to the festivities, will be on hand both days.

In addition to meet and greet events with the actors, there’s a Doc look-a-like contest and a Tombstone movie trivia contest.

Kilmer played Holliday in 1993’s “Tombstone.” Quaid took on the role in “Wyatt Earp” in 1994.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)