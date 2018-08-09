WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:bodies, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Raul Sanchez Jimenez, Tlajomulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Jalisco say that 20 bodies were found in two clandestine graves in separate locations in the cartel-plagued state in western Mexico.

Jalisco state attorney general Raul Sanchez Jimenez says 10 bodies were found in Tlajomulco and 10 were found in the Santa Elena de la Cruz neighborhood of Guadalajara. He says they are two separate cases.

Sanchez said in a news conference Thursday that on the night of Aug. 5 local authorities reported a man was shot near the Tlajomulco property and later died after seeking medical attention. Authorities identified him as the leader of the local cell of the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

Authorities began investigating the Guadalajara bodies last week and discovered the Tlajomulco ones on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s