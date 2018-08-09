DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is holding a back-to-school immunization clinic Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The free clinic will be held on the first floor of the main DCHHS building located at 2377 N Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

Appointments are not required for this event; however, parents and guardians should prepare to bring immunization records for walk-in immunizations.

“Vaccine-preventable diseases still exist in our communities, therefore, it is our goal to support a healthy environment for children in the classroom,” said Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “Immunizations are routinely offered; however, this special Saturday clinic allows parents yet another opportunity to get their children the immunizations they need.”

Dallas County residents from birth to age 18 in the following categories are eligible to receive free immunizations Aug. 11 under the Texas Vaccines for Children Program:

Medicaid eligible

Uninsured: a child who has no health insurance coverage

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Enrolled in CHIP

Underinsured (as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services)

Parents and guardians should review immunization records and consult with a primary care provider or a public health professional to determine needed vaccinations. Texas minimum state vaccine requirements for students grades K-12 can be found here.

For more information on the DCHHS immunization clinic and upcoming immunization events, click here.