DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges Thursday, and resigned from his position effective immediately. The former city leader now faces up to seven years in federal prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.

“Caraway entered a plea of guilty to two charges — one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and one count of tax evasion,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox during a news conference on Thursday morning. “The conspiracy took place between 2011 and 2017.”

Cox spelled out the details of the multi-million dollar conspiracy which found Caraway being paid close to $500,000 for his votes and political influence. This all surrounds contracts for a company that was placing cameras on Dallas County school buses.

According to Cox, Caraway admitted to taking kickbacks, hiding from the IRS, and using his position to criminally support the company that received millions of dollars in contracts from the now defunct Dallas County Schools system, which was in charge of school buses across Dallas County.

Dallas County Schools had transported tens of thousands of students each day for the Dallas Independent School District and other districts in the county. But, after fraud allegations surfaced, voters last November decided to disband the agency for good. The school districts are now in charge of transporting their own students.

“This case,” Cox explained on Thursday morning, “and the guilty pleas in this case, reflect harmful and criminal conduct by both politicians and business executives — public officials who betray their position of trust and harm the integrity of our government.”

Robert Leonard, president and owner of school bus camera vendor Force Multiplier Solutions in Dallas, also pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud,” Cox added. Company associate Slater Swartwood and former Dallas County Schools superintendent Rick Sorrells had pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year.

Cox said that Leonard and Swartwood “paid Sorrells and Caraway a combined total of more than $3.5 million in exchange for favorable official action related to Force Multiplier Solutions, helping Leonard and his company secure over $70 million in contracts and agreements with Dallas County Schools.”

“Sorrells approved hundreds of purchase orders for camera equipment costing millions of dollars, most of which was never installed and sat unused in a warehouse,” Cox said. “He also entered into a $340,000 per month servicing agreement and a $25 million asset purchase licensing agreement.”

Leonard paid Caraway over $450,000 in bribes, kickbacks and other benefits, Cox said. This included times that Caraway specifically asked for money. “Leonard would, at times, pay Caraway with checks, which Caraway then negotiated at liquor stores in town,” added Cox.

Caraway and Sorrells used their illicit funds, Cox said, to “repay personal loans, acquire luxury clothing, fund personal trips to Las Vegas and New Orleans, and provide gambling money.” Caraway also “admitted that he evaded the reporting of the income tax on the benefits and payments that he received from Leonard.”