ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The new entertainment district in the city of Arlington officially opens for business today. Texas Live! features food, entertainment and a new concert venue.

Texas Live! is in the Arlington Entertainment District, set between the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Park in Arlington, and the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium.

“This is the culmination of more than four years of hard work by staff from the Texas Rangers, the Cordish Companies and the City of Arlington and it’s the culmination of a vision that really started when Globe Life Park opened 20 years ago,” said Rob Matwick, vice president of business operations for the Texas Rangers. “This has always been the dream —that there would be development around the Ballpark and now we have the opportunity to open Texas Live!”

Officials say the $250-million sports-anchored project will “cement Arlington as the premier sports, entertainment and hospitality destination in the country for decades to come.”

Ron Price, with the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, told CBS 11 News, “We have 14 million visitors that come into Arlington on an annual basis. What a great opportunity this gives us to give another experience to these fans that come in, these visitors that come in.”

Live! By Loews, a full-service 300-room convention hotel; and a 35,000 square foot meeting/convention facility will be completed in 2019, followed by the new Globe Life Field in 2020.

Grand Opening festivities for Texas Live! kick off with national recording artist and North Texas natives, Toadies, performing on the Arlington Backyard stage. The concert is free and begins at 8:00 p.m.

